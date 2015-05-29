BRIEF-Korian Q1 revenue rises to 764 million euros
* Q1 revenue 764 million euros ($834.14 million) versus 730 million euros year ago
May 29 XiAn Qujiang Cultural Tourism Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trade on June 1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EDz9Kz
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, May 3 Three U.S. Republican House lawmakers threw their support behind their party's healthcare overhaul plan on Wednesday after crafting changes to provide $8 billion over five years to shore up coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.