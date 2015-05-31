June 1 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co :

* To end their business, capital tie-up - Nikkei

* Partnership breakup to be announced as early as this week - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Rubber, Goodyear to unwind cross-shareholdings; firms now hold stakes of about 1 percent in each other - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Rubber to take full ownership of their N.America joint ventures, Goodyear to take over Europe JVs - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Rubber to also buy out Goodyear's 25 percent share of a Japanese JV, make it a wholly owned unit - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Rubber to receive 30 billion yen to 40 billion yen ($242 million to $322 million) from Goodyear for JV transfers - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 124.1900 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)