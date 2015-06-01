PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
June 1 Companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details.
SHANGHAI
* China National Nuclear Power Co Ltd sets IPO price at 3.39 yuan per share, aims to raise 13.19 billion yuan ($2.13 billion): bit.ly/1dFDHel
* Guangxi Nanning Waterworks Co Ltd sets IPO price at 6.43 yuan per share, aims to raise 945.21 million yuan: bit.ly/1csBzW0
SHENZHEN
* ShenZhen HuiJie Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 13.1 yuan per share, aims to raise 707.4 million yuan: bit.ly/1Fkweai
* Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co Ltd sets IPO price at 26.0 yuan per share, aims to raise 442 million yuan: bit.ly/1FO3omd
* Chongqing Landai Powertrain Corp Ltd sets IPO price at 7.67 yuan per share, aims to raise 398.8 million yuan: bit.ly/1AEkAf9
* Dohia Home Textile Stock Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.28 yuan per share, aims to raise 218.4 million yuan: bit.ly/1JcSv13
* Hangzhou Gaoxin Rubber & Plastic Materials Co Ltd sets IPO price at 14.84 yuan per share, aims to raise 247.38 million yuan: bit.ly/1dFNwcu
* Anhui Julong Transmission Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 8.80 yuan per share, aims to raise 440 million yuan: bit.ly/1JiG7uT
* Guangdong SACA Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.20 yuan per share, aims to raise 210.8 million yuan: bit.ly/1RDSIMn
* Sichuan Sunny Seal Co Ltd sets IPO price at 34.6 yuan per share, aims to raise 461.6 million yuan: bit.ly/1d8CQC9
* Beijing Hezong Science&Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.61 yuan per share, aims to raise 275.9 million yuan: bit.ly/1FnZwpE
($1 = 6.1964 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
