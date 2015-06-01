** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slumps as much as 10 pct to 869.10 rupees as of 0445 GMT, its lowest since Feb. 27

** Sun posted a much lower than expected profit in the January-March quarter and declined to give guidance for fiscal 2015/16

** Sun said it continues to face supply constraints at its Halol manufacturing plant in Western India as it works towards resolving U.S. FDA's concerns on the plant

** Analysts say earnings will also be constrained as it integrates Ranbaxy Laboratories after completing purchase in March

** "In the near term, the Ranbaxy integration and supply constraints from Halol will cap EBITDA margin improvement," ICICI Securities said on Monday, downgrading the company's stock to "hold" from "buy"

** At session's low on Monday, Sun shares are down 27.6 percent since it hit a record high on April 7 ($1 = 63.7300 Indian rupees)