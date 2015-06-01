Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slumps as much as 10 pct to 869.10 rupees as of 0445 GMT, its lowest since Feb. 27
** Sun posted a much lower than expected profit in the January-March quarter and declined to give guidance for fiscal 2015/16
** Sun said it continues to face supply constraints at its Halol manufacturing plant in Western India as it works towards resolving U.S. FDA's concerns on the plant
** Analysts say earnings will also be constrained as it integrates Ranbaxy Laboratories after completing purchase in March
** "In the near term, the Ranbaxy integration and supply constraints from Halol will cap EBITDA margin improvement," ICICI Securities said on Monday, downgrading the company's stock to "hold" from "buy"
** At session's low on Monday, Sun shares are down 27.6 percent since it hit a record high on April 7 ($1 = 63.7300 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: zeba.siddiqui.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
