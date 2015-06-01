BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says group's sales for April was RMB3.89 bln
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 1 (Reuters) Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2015
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 14.00
Operating 6.76
Recurring 5.67
Net 5.68
Div 6,500 yen
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering