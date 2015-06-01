BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says group's sales for April was RMB3.89 bln
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Nanjing Gaoke Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 2 billion yuan ($322.70 million) medium-term notes
* Says plans to invest 500 million yuan to set up health investment JV
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering