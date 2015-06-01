BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
June 1 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to acquire 60 percent stakes in a trading firm for 218.7 million yuan ($35.28 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BBO9sH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.