BRIEF-IDBI Bank says India cenbank initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender - stock exchange
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange
- Source link: (bloom.bg/1REPRCB)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
