BRIEF-IDBI Bank says India cenbank initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender - stock exchange
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange
BANGALORE, June 01 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35600 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 24900 ICS-103(23mm) 28400 ICS-104(24mm) 30100 ICS-202(26mm) 35900 ICS-105(26mm) 30400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31800 ICS-105(27mm) 36100 ICS-105CS(27mm) 31500 ICS-105MMA(27) 32700 ICS-105PHR(28) 36800 ICS-105(28mm) 34000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 34100 ICS-105(29mm) 34800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34700 ICS-105(30mm) 35500 ICS-105(31mm) 36200 ICS-106(32mm) 37000 ICS-107(34mm) 45200
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 09 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,715-1,100 0,810-1,114 0,710-0,890 0,7