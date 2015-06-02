June 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Clientis AG
Issue Amount 105 million Swiss Franc
Maturity Date June 29, 2022
Coupon 0.50 pct
Issue price 100.120
Reoffer price 100.120
Yield 0.483
Spread 52 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date June 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BKB & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0284400410
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)