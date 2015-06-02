June 2 Shanghai Dingli Technology Development Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire precision machinery firm for 1.35 billion yuan ($217.81 million) via share issue

* Says plans to raise 170 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AKVsTw

