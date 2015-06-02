BRIEF-Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 9
May 3 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd :
June 2 Hunan Dakang Pasture Farming Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from June 3 pending announcement related to share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AKX2ox
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 3 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd :
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday that massive global grain stocks are making it difficult to turn a profit trading grain internationally, sending its shares plummeting by their most in eight years.