June 2 Shenzhen Tempus Global Business Service Holding Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.60 billion yuan ($258.15 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GiyUMq; bit.ly/1dbSpsX

