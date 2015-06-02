June 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunal Landspensjonskasse gjensidig

forsikringsselskap (KLP)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date June 10, 2045

Coupon 4.250 pct

Reoffer price 99.052

Spread 340 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date June 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Danske Bank, Natixis, UBS Investment Bank

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English & Norwegian

ISIN XS1217882171

