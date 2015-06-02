June 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank

(COE)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 9, 2025

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price 99.5600

Reoffer price 99.5600

Reoffer yield 0.796 pct

Spread Minus 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date June 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, GS & HSBC

Ratings Aa1(Moody's), AA+(S&P) &

AA+(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program

ISIN XS1243995641

