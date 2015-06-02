June 2 Movie theater chain Cinemark Holdings Inc
said it had received formal inquiries from the U.S.
Department of Justice related to an antitrust probe, a day after
larger cinema operators Regal Entertainment Group and
AMC Entertainment Holdings received similar notices.
Cinemark said it received a Civil Investigative Demand from
the DoJ's antitrust division related to an investigation on
matters including joint ventures and film clearances. (1.usa.gov/1BIJJjL)
Film clearances are exclusive deals signed between large
movie theater chains and film studios to limit the number of
theaters allowed to screen certain movies, especially
blockbusters. This keeps big movies out of smaller independent
chains' reach, consumer affairs blog Consumerist said.
Houston-based Viva Cinema sued AMC Entertainment on April
20, saying AMC had coerced distributors to not licensing their
films to it, which resulted in the theater's closure nearly
seven months after its opening.
The DoJ is investigating whether the three top theater
chains violated the Sherman Act, a federal antitrust law, and
has requested the companies to answer its questions and produce
documents.
Cinemark said it also received a second civil investigative
demand from the Attorney General of Ohio. Both Regal and AMC
received similar notices.
All three companies said they did not believe they violated
federal or state anti-trust laws.
