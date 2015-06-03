** RBI expected to set cut-off yield of 7.70 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 14 traders

** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with cut-off yield of 7.8519 pct in the previous auction

** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 7.80 pct, while the lowest was 7.55 pct

** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.70 pct on the 182-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 7.9002 pct at the previous auction

** The highest yield polled for the 182-day t-bill was 7.90 pct, while the lowest was 7.65 pct

** RBI is selling 150 bln rupees ($2.35 bln) of treasury bills, including 90 bln rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 bln rupees of 182-day t-bills ($1 = 63.8100 rupee) (shaloo.shrivastava@thomosonreuters.com/ sarmista.sen@thomosonreuters.com)