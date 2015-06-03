BRIEF-Sharjah Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dirhams versus 1.3 million dirhams year ago
June 3 Bank Of Ningbo Co Ltd
* Says gets banking regulator's approval to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($806.91 million) by issuing preference shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AMI1CD
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million) Further company coverage: