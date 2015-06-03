BRIEF-Wild Bunch FY16 revenues up at 121.7 mln euros
* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue
June 3 Shenzhen Tianyuan Dic Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says its shares have halted trade from June 3 due to major plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QoxPCk
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue
ZURICH, May 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.