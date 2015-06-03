UPDATE 1-Taiwan cbank says currency volatility 'unavoidable', won't intervene
* Taiwan cbank urges companies to be vigilant about FX hedging
June 3 Avcon Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says cancels share issue plan, trading of shares to resume on June 4
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KD6fQ1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Taiwan cbank urges companies to be vigilant about FX hedging
DUBAI, May 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.