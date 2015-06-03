MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 3
DUBAI, May 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 3 Shenzhen Zero-seven Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Ding Wei, General Manager Chai Baoting resign
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q6ch2q
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, May 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it has acquired 51 percent stake in a Sichuan-based pharma firm for 102 million yuan