BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
June 3 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says to offer 152.9 million shares at 10.46 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FtEjut
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners