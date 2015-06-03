BRIEF-Sharjah Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dirhams versus 1.3 million dirhams year ago
June 3 Pci-suntek Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 550 million yuan ($88.74 million) to set up private bank with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KMglBc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dirhams versus 1.3 million dirhams year ago
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million) Further company coverage: