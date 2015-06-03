BRIEF-Sharjah Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dirhams versus 1.3 million dirhams year ago
June 3 Cinda Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2 billion yuan ($322.71 million) in private placement of shares for property projects
* Says unit wins bid for a site in Guangzhou for 4.42 billion yuan
* Says shares to resume trading on June 4
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million) Further company coverage: