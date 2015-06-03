June 3 Cinda Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2 billion yuan ($322.71 million) in private placement of shares for property projects

* Says unit wins bid for a site in Guangzhou for 4.42 billion yuan

* Says shares to resume trading on June 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BKvDhM; bit.ly/1dLxn56; bit.ly/1IcbuWD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)