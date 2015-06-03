BREAKINGVIEWS-India's Minister for Everything poses a problem

MUMBAI, May 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Foreigners sometimes imagine India as brimming with highly skilled professionals. The concentration of power around Prime Minister Narendra Modi creates a different impression. Arun Jaitley, the country’s minister for finance and corporate affairs, now also oversees defence. That puts him in charge of multiple key portfolios just as New Delhi tries to implement deep reforms.