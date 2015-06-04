BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) says Travel Corp enter JV agreement with Der Touristik Group
* Says travel corporation entered into joint venture agreement with Der Touristik Group
Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd :
* Says wins 370 billion won ($333.9 million) order to build three shuttle tankers from an unnamed firm based in the Americas
* Says expects contract will be completed by February 2018 Source text in Korean: bit.ly/1MnpBd0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,108.2000 won) (Reporting By Seung Yun Oh)
* Says travel corporation entered into joint venture agreement with Der Touristik Group
LONDON, May 3 British supermarket Sainsbury's on Wednesday reported a third straight year of underlying profit decline, despite the boost to earnings from last year's purchase of Argos, the general merchandise retailer.