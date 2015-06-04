BRIEF-Bajaj Auto posts April total sales of 329,800 vehicles
* Says April total sales of 329,800 vehicles versus 330,109 vehicles last year
** India's ICICI Bank falls 1.9 pct, heads for 4th consecutive daily fall
** Shares down 8.6 pct for week, biggest weekly drop since 8.7 pct fall in early February and 9.5 pct fall in mid-July 2013
** Analysts cite market concerns about ICICI's loan exposure to property sector
** Shares of property developers and infrastructure companies tumbled on Wednesday on fears about loan repayments
** Worries RBI may not cut rates again this year have also pressured banking shares (Reuters Messaging:; rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says April total sales of 329,800 vehicles versus 330,109 vehicles last year
* Indexes up: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates with Apple results, third paragraph)