** India's ICICI Bank falls 1.9 pct, heads for 4th consecutive daily fall

** Shares down 8.6 pct for week, biggest weekly drop since 8.7 pct fall in early February and 9.5 pct fall in mid-July 2013

** Analysts cite market concerns about ICICI's loan exposure to property sector

** Shares of property developers and infrastructure companies tumbled on Wednesday on fears about loan repayments

** Worries RBI may not cut rates again this year have also pressured banking shares