** India's Infosys shares gain 1.4 pct, up for second session

** Traders say exporters gaining as rupee falls to three-week low of 64.26 vs USD

** Gains also aided after Infosys CEO is quoted in local media as telling investor conference that company is on track to meet FY revenue guidance

** "There was fair amount of shorting in this stock, which is getting corrected," said an analyst with a brokerage (Reuters Messaging:; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)