BRIEF-Subex gets 5-year framework contract with BT
* Says Subex awarded a new 5-year framework contract with BT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** India's Infosys shares gain 1.4 pct, up for second session
** Traders say exporters gaining as rupee falls to three-week low of 64.26 vs USD
** Gains also aided after Infosys CEO is quoted in local media as telling investor conference that company is on track to meet FY revenue guidance
** "There was fair amount of shorting in this stock, which is getting corrected," said an analyst with a brokerage (Reuters Messaging:; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 3 Indian shares were nearly unchanged on Wednesday as key corporate results including that of ICICI Bank Ltd remained in focus, with investors also keeping an eye out for the outcome of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.