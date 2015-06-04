BRIEF-Reig Jofre to produce biotech vaccine for Laboratorios Leti
* To produce for Laboratorios Leti biotech vaccine developed from protein Q, which Laboratorios Leti plans to commercialize internationally
June 4 China Tianying Inc
* Says unit signs contract to provide Thailand's VK Energy and Trading with garbage incineration related equipment for 94.3 million yuan ($15.21 million)
* Announced on Tuesday it received FDA approval of IND for Phase 2 trial of GKT831 in patients with primary biliary cholangitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)