BRIEF-Grenke Q1 net interest income improves to 59.1 mln euros
* Grenke consolidated group increases net profit by 28% in Q1
June 4 Everbright Securities Co Ltd
* Says net profit at 998.3 million yuan ($161.00 million) in May
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q9eOJj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2006 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Grenke consolidated group increases net profit by 28% in Q1
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 432 MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 379 MILLION)