BRIEF-Reig Jofre to produce biotech vaccine for Laboratorios Leti
* To produce for Laboratorios Leti biotech vaccine developed from protein Q, which Laboratorios Leti plans to commercialize internationally
June 4 Guilin Sanjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from June 5 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RLUB9L
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* To produce for Laboratorios Leti biotech vaccine developed from protein Q, which Laboratorios Leti plans to commercialize internationally
* Announced on Tuesday it received FDA approval of IND for Phase 2 trial of GKT831 in patients with primary biliary cholangitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)