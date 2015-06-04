June 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranhce deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bluestar Finance Holdings Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $500

Maturity Date June 11, 2018

Coupon 3.500 pct

Issue price 99.8930

Reoffer price 99.8930

Reoffer yield 3.538 pct

Spread 250 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the treasury

ISIN XS1245211815

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 11, 2020

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.375 pct

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the treasury

ISIN XS1245212037

* * * *

Common terms

Guarantor China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd

Payment Date June 11,2015

Lead Manager(s) BOCI, DB & MS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P)&

BBB-(Fittch)

Listing HKSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 200-1

Governing Law English

