BRIEF-Wyncoast Industrial Park says resolved the offering price of 51 mln new shares through right offering
* Resolved the offering price of 51,013,092 new shares through a right offering
June 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranhce deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bluestar Finance Holdings Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $500
Maturity Date June 11, 2018
Coupon 3.500 pct
Issue price 99.8930
Reoffer price 99.8930
Reoffer yield 3.538 pct
Spread 250 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the treasury
ISIN XS1245211815
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 11, 2020
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 4.375 pct
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the treasury
ISIN XS1245212037
* * * *
Common terms
Guarantor China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd
Payment Date June 11,2015
Lead Manager(s) BOCI, DB & MS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P)&
BBB-(Fittch)
Listing HKSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 200-1
Governing Law English
DUBAI, May 3 Saudi Arabia's stock market looks unlikely to move much on Wednesday after a rare televised interview on Tuesday night by the top economic policy official, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as he did not give spending details for which some investors had been hoping.