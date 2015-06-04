BRIEF-Wyncoast Industrial Park says resolved the offering price of 51 mln new shares through right offering
* Resolved the offering price of 51,013,092 new shares through a right offering
June 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 8, 2020
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 38bp
Issue price 103.1
Reoffer price 103.1
Payment Date June 8, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000NLB2KA2
DUBAI, May 3 Saudi Arabia's stock market looks unlikely to move much on Wednesday after a rare televised interview on Tuesday night by the top economic policy official, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as he did not give spending details for which some investors had been hoping.