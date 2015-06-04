Perrigo says its offices were searched by DOJ's antitrust division
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.
June 4 Virgin America Inc pilots voted in favor of representation by the Air Line Pilots Association, International, a U.S. government agency said.
As much as 75.3 percent of eligible pilots voted for joining the world's largest pilot union, said National Mediation Board, an independent government agency that coordinates labor-management relations in the railroads and airlines industries. (bit.ly/1KdbN5Q)
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
