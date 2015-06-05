BRIEF-Aures Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.2 pct at EUR 19.6 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
June 5 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire marine science and technology firm Shanghai Laurel Ocean Systems Ltd for about 550 million yuan ($88.60 million) via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KIjQW9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: