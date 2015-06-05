BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
June 5 Mediatek Inc
* Says May sales down 20.8 percent y/y at T$15.3 billion ($495.95 million)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.