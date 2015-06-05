** Coal India surges 5 pct to highest since June 2014; up for a third consecutive day

** Traders cite raft of positive research reports after its March-quarter earnings came out last week

** Morgan Stanley upgrades Coal India to "overweight" from "equal-weight" in a report on Friday

** Cites improving outlook for realisations, improving volumes and healthy dividend yield as reasons

** Raises price target to 449 rupees from 369 rupees

