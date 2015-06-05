European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (Adds details, closing prices)
** Coal India surges 5 pct to highest since June 2014; up for a third consecutive day
** Traders cite raft of positive research reports after its March-quarter earnings came out last week
** Morgan Stanley upgrades Coal India to "overweight" from "equal-weight" in a report on Friday
** Cites improving outlook for realisations, improving volumes and healthy dividend yield as reasons
** Raises price target to 449 rupees from 369 rupees
(Reuters Messaging:; rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Flows recovering at Aberdeen (Adds details, closing prices)
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)