BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
June 5 TCL Corp
* Says sold 3.69 million smartphones in May, up 22.52 percent y/y
* Says sold 1.12 million LCDs in May, down 1.05 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1eSYCev
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: