BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
June 5 Beijing Toread Outdoor Products Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 2.1 billion yuan ($338.58 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, boost working capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on June 8
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QvYFZ3; bit.ly/1Msl6Oy
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QvYFZ3; bit.ly/1Msl6Oy
($1 = 6.2024 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: