June 5 Sinotex Investment & Development Co Ltd

* Says unit Essence Securities' net profit at 651.9 million yuan ($105.10 million) in May

* Says shares to halt trading from June 8 pending announcement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Goqmno; bit.ly/1AOepVO

