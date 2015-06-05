BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
June 5 Sinotex Investment & Development Co Ltd
* Says unit Essence Securities' net profit at 651.9 million yuan ($105.10 million) in May
* Says shares to halt trading from June 8 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Goqmno; bit.ly/1AOepVO
($1 = 6.2024 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: