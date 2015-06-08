BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Acadia Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qBTAsq) Further company coverage:
June 8 Southwest Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue 4 billion yuan ($644.66 million) worth of 3-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HgRLGz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2048 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Acadia Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qBTAsq) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 2 The U.S. dollar has been and will continue to be on a gentle weakening pattern, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, said on an investor webcast late Tuesday.