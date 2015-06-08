June 8 Longxing Chemical Stock Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 893 million yuan ($143.95 million) in private placement of shares to repay bank loans, shares resumed trading on June 8

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T6cn9c; bit.ly/1AVQ5RS

