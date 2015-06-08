BRIEF-Paycom Software Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 8 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement for U.S. unit to acquire U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Advion Inc for $28 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G5Ayhk
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Verisk Analytics Inc reports first-quarter 2017 financial results