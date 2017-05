** Bhushan Steel Ltd jumps as much as 18.9 pct, extending Friday's 20 pct gain

** The steelmaker said on Friday some of its creditors had approved extending its loans for a tenure of 25 years

** Bhushan has about $6 bln in loans

** Bhushan and its creditors were in talks to extend loans under a central bank scheme, sources told Reuters in March (Reuters Messaging:; devidutta.tripathy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)