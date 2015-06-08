BRIEF-Frontier Communications reports Q1 revenue $2.356 billion
* Q1 revenue $2.356 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion
June 8 Guangdong Eastone Century Technology Co Ltd
* Says wins bids for telecommunication contracts totalling 180.8 million yuan ($29.14 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HhROSw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2053 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 revenue $2.356 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion
* Cornerstone OnDemand announces first quarter 2017 financial results