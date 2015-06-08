BRIEF-Icad Q1 revenue rose 12.5 percent to $6.8 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 8 Inner Mongolia Jinyu Group Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan ($402.88 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says trading of shares to resume on June 9
* Says signs investment agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, China-Africa Development Fund on vaccine research in Ethiopia for $60 million
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1Kkpv6Y ; bit.ly/1KkpvUx ; bit.ly/1F41VUR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2053 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says offering 10.0 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: