BRIEF-Western Union reports Q1 revenue $1.3 billion
* Western Union Co says Q1 consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues were flat, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis
June 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SPA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 15, 2020
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 105bp
Issue price 99.852
Reoffer price 99.852
Payment Date June 15, 2015
Lead Manager(s) IMI, DB, MS, SG & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB+(Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN XS1246144650
TORONTO/OTTAWA, May 2 The funding crisis at mortgage lender Home Capital may spark a welcome cooling in Canada's housing market and take pressure off policymakers confounded by the hot market - as long as the crisis does not turn into contagion, analysts said on Tuesday.