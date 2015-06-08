June 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SPA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 15, 2020

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 105bp

Issue price 99.852

Reoffer price 99.852

Payment Date June 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) IMI, DB, MS, SG & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),

BBB+(Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

ISIN XS1246144650

