June 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Toronto-Dominion Bank

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date June 15, 2020

Coupon 0.50 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CS, Lloyds & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100- 1

ISIN XS1245943755

