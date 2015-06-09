BRIEF-CHC Student Housing to not file its audited statements for 2016 on or before May 1, 2017
* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement filing delay and private placement
June 9 Guangdong Shirongzhaoye Co Ltd
* Says unit signs cooperation agreement with Starwood Asia Pacific Hotels & Resorts Pte Ltd on a hotel project in Zhuhai city
* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares