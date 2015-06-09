Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC to buy Angie's list
May 1 IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a deal that values the company at about $500 million.
(Adds forecast of profit attributable to owners ofthe parent) Jun 9 SevenSeas Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full Year to Full Year to
Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.00 4.50 Operating 200 mln 220 mln Recurring 190 mln 210 mln profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
450 mln 170 mln EPS 312.94 yen 118.22 yen NOTE - SevenSeas Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
May 1 A Fox News contributor said in a lawsuit filed on Monday that she was taken off the air after writing an article about a medical condition that would likely leave her infertile, in the latest of a series of discrimination claims against the network.